StockMarketWire.com - Bus operator National Express reported that quarterly revenue rose in the third quarter of the year, and now was up to 83% on the same pre-pandemic period in 2019. Looking ahead, the company said it anticipated underlying pre-tax profit in line with expectations.
'I am pleased to say that our ongoing focus on cost management along with our long-established procurement and fuel hedging programmes mean that we have seen no material impact from input cost inflation,' Ignacio Garat, Chief Executive.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.