StockMarketWire.com - Bus operator National Express reported that quarterly revenue rose in the third quarter of the year, and now was up to 83% on the same pre-pandemic period in 2019. Looking ahead, the company said it anticipated underlying pre-tax profit in line with expectations.

'I am pleased to say that our ongoing focus on cost management along with our long-established procurement and fuel hedging programmes mean that we have seen no material impact from input cost inflation,' Ignacio Garat, Chief Executive.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com