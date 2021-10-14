StockMarketWire.com - Rathbone Brothers reported a rise in income in the third quarter of the year as rising fees offset weaker commissions and net interest income.
For the three months ended 30 September 2021, net operating income rose 22.3% to £106.4 million year-on-year.
Investment management fees were up 28.2% and offset a decline in commissions, and net interest income of 8.9% and 61.3% respectively.
'Positive net organic inflows in Investment Management and record net inflows into Rathbone Funds reflect our continuing momentum and delivery against the strategic priorities we have set out for growth,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.