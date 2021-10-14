StockMarketWire.com - Rathbone Brothers reported a rise in income in the third quarter of the year as rising fees offset weaker commissions and net interest income.

For the three months ended 30 September 2021, net operating income rose 22.3% to £106.4 million year-on-year.

Investment management fees were up 28.2% and offset a decline in commissions, and net interest income of 8.9% and 61.3% respectively.

'Positive net organic inflows in Investment Management and record net inflows into Rathbone Funds reflect our continuing momentum and delivery against the strategic priorities we have set out for growth,' the company said.



