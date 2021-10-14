StockMarketWire.com - Rental homes provider Grainger reported a rise 'strong' lettings performance for the full year following a strong recovery in occupancy.
The company let a total of about 1,000 rental homes in its newly launches schemes. 'significantly' ahead of underwriting, and was on track to deliver 95% occupancy across its portfolio, ahead of target.
For the 12-month period to end of September, like-for-like rental grew 1.0%.
The company also said it had acquired Merrick Place, a build-to-rent development scheme, on a forward funding basis for £141 million
Grainger will announce its full year financial results for the twelve months to the end of September 2021 on Thursday, 18 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
