StockMarketWire.com - Tekcapital said its portfolio company Salarius could benefit from the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration goals to reduce the amount of salt in commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods.
'We believe the FDA guidelines will encourage snack food manufactures to reduce the sodium levels in their products across the board,' the company said.
Portfolio company Salarius anticipates this 'should have a positive impact on both B2B sales of MicroSalt and retail sales of SaltMe! crisps,' it added.
MicroSalt aims to revolutionize the food industry with its patented sodium microparticle, that delivers the full-flavour experience of salt with roughly half the sodium.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.