StockMarketWire.com - Shipbroker Braemar Shipping Services resumed its interim dividend and lifted its guidance on annual profit as performance continued to improve.

For the year to 28 February 2022, underlying operating profit was expected to rise 21% to £10.8 million year-on-year, and be 15% ahead of the board's previous guidance.

Underlying operating profit for the half year to 31 August 2021 was expected to be £6.9 million, well ahead of the prior period's £5.6 million.

The upbeat guidance was driven by 'the strength in depth and diversification of the group's shipbroking service lines, together with the general strength in many of the group's shipbroking markets,' the company said.

The company also resumed its interim dividend at 2 pence per share for the half year period to 31 August 2021.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com