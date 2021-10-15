StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI company Sensyne Health and OMNY Health, a data network, formed a strategic teaming relationship to develop new proposals to life sciences companies and healthcare providers.

Under the collaboration, Sensyne can contract for access to OMNY Health's platform of more than 22 million de-identified patient records across all therapeutic areas in support of Sensyne's data analytics work for life science companies.

Sensyne and OMNY also agreed to work together on commercial projects for life science clients to advance and accelerate ethical medical research.




