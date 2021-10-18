StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket giant Tesco said it had commenced its planned up to £500 million share buyback.
Tesco had appointed Citigroup to repurchase the shares on its behalf.
The buyback was first announced on 6 October.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
