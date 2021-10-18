StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals miner Polymetal International said it had produced the first concentrate from its Nezhda gold and silver mine in Russia.
Nezhda produced first gold and silver concentrate on 16 October, ahead of the previously announced target date of 1 November, the company said.
The concentrator was now entering a ramp-up period and the project was expected to reach nameplate capacity and full design recovery by April 2022.
'Starting production on schedule, first announced in the fourth quarter of 2018, demonstrates Polymetal's executing strength in the face of multiple challenges,' chief executive Vitaly Nesis said.
'The mine should ramp-up to full capacity and start generating free cash flows by the second quarter of 2022.'
