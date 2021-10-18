StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca recommended that shareholders of its American depositary shares reject a 'mini-tender' offer from TRC Capital Investment as the offer price was below the market price.
TRC Capital Investment offered to purchase up to 2 million American depository shares, or ADSs, equivalent to approximately 0.06% of the outstanding shares in AstraZeneca, at a price of $57.88 per ADS in cash.
TRC Capital's offer price is 4.5% less than the closing price per share of an ADS on the Nasdaq Stock Market on October 8, 2021, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer commenced.
'AstraZeneca does not in any way recommend or endorse the TRC Capital offer and recommends that shareholders reject the offer because the offer price is below the market price for ADSs immediately prior to this announcement,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
