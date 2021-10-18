StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning company React said it won a contract to provide specialist deep cleaning services on a regular basis to one of its customers operating in the rail sector.
The contract was worth about £0.23 million and would run for a period of 25-weeks through to end of March.
