StockMarketWire.com - Fast-moving consumer products group Supreme said it had achieved 'significant' growth in first-half profitability, in line with its expectations.
In a trading update for the six months through September, Supreme said it had seen positive momentum in its vaping division alongside 'particularly strong' growth in sports nutrition and wellness.
'Lighting has benefitted from some brought forward sales in addition to the expected organic growth and batteries continues to be a defensive and predictable profit contributor for the group,' it said.
'As manufacturing in Supreme's key vaping and sports nutrition categories is in-house, the group has been relatively unaffected by global supply chain issues affecting other areas of the economy.'
'In addition, active management in the group's Batteries and lighting divisions has also largely insulated Supreme from these issues.'
'Management remain cognisant of supply chain and labour constraints but are confident of being able to manage these risks in-line with the growth the group is delivering.'
'Overall, group margins have been particularly strong with significant year-on-year growth in profitability. Whilst it is too early to draw conclusions about the full year, the Board is pleased with the performance of the group and looks ahead with confidence.'
