StockMarketWire.com - Human resources consultancy Mind Gym said it expected to report a 66% jump in first-half revenue as demand recovers following an easing of lockdowns.
Revenue for the six months through September was expected to rise 76% on a constant currency basis to £24.1 million, representing growth of 7% compared to two-years prior.
'In actual currency terms revenues were up 66% and level on two years ago due to a headwind from sterling strengthening against the US dollar,' Mind Gym said.
'This performance is in line with the board's expectations.'
'The group remains confident in its strategy to invest for future growth and its balance sheet remains resilient.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.