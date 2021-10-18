StockMarketWire.com - Human resources consultancy Mind Gym said it expected to report a 66% jump in first-half revenue as demand recovers following an easing of lockdowns.

Revenue for the six months through September was expected to rise 76% on a constant currency basis to £24.1 million, representing growth of 7% compared to two-years prior.

'In actual currency terms revenues were up 66% and level on two years ago due to a headwind from sterling strengthening against the US dollar,' Mind Gym said.

'This performance is in line with the board's expectations.'

'The group remains confident in its strategy to invest for future growth and its balance sheet remains resilient.'

