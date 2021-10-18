StockMarketWire.com - Aquaculture biotechnology business Benchmark said it expected adjusted core earnings to be 'significantly ahead' of market expectations.

For the year ended 30 September 2021, current market consensus for earnings before, interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was £15.9 million.

All business divisions delivered performance above the board's expectations in September, the company said.





