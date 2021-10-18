StockMarketWire.com - Alcoholic brands owner Distil swung to a loss as supply chain disruptions weighed on performance.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax loss was £45,000 compared with a profit of £154,000 as turnover decreased by 23% to £1.44 million.
Volumes decreased by 21%.
Compared to pre-pandemic sales in the same period in 2019 total revenues increased 75%.
'Throughout the period, the main challenge to our business has been ongoing disruption to the supply chain due to widespread staff shortages across production and distribution, which in turn has driven production cost increases,' the company said.
Looking ahead, given ongoing supply chain challenges and uncertain timelines for the resumption of normal activity levels it was 'difficult to forecast with accuracy and certainty for the second half of the year,' it added.
Market guidance would be released following the company's key Christmas trading period, Distil said.
