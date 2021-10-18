StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Metal Tiger welcomed news that the next phase of drilling by Kalahari Metals had commenced at the Kitlanya East project's Endurance prospect in Botswana.

Mitchell Drilling International had mobilised two diamond core drilling rigs to the prospect.

Metal Tiger owned a 50.01% interest in Kalahari, with Cobre holding the rest.


