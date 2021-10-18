StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said drilling of the Stanley-5 well in Polk County, Texas was now scheduled to be drilled after the current well at Winters is completed.
A right would be relocated the short distance from Winters to Stanley-5, a development well targeting the Yegua formation, at approximately 5,000 feet.
'Mosman is pleased with the current drilling activity that we had planned for this year to achieve the strategic objective of increasing production,' chairman John W Barr said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
