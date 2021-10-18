StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer THG, also known as The Hut Group, said chief executive Matthew Moulding had confirmed his intention to cancel his special share rights.
The move was made in the furtherance of good corporate governance, the company said.
'This cancellation will facilitate the group's application to step-up to the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.