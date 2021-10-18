StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer THG, also known as The Hut Group, said chief executive Matthew Moulding had confirmed his intention to cancel his special share rights.

The move was made in the furtherance of good corporate governance, the company said.

'This cancellation will facilitate the group's application to step-up to the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2022,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com