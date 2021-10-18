StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Thor Mining announced positive results from an initial pump test for preliminary hydrogeological assessment at the Alford East copper project in South Australia.
An initial aquifer pump test had been successfully completed, with copper-gold mineralisation at the test site saturated below the water table.
Groundwater salinity was reported in the range of 15,000 - 55,000 milligrams per litre total dissolved solids.
That was classed as saline and precludes agricultural or potable use.
'Pump testing of our initial water bore has shown favourable water characterisation and permeability for potential In Situ copper-gold recovery at our Alford East Project,' managing director Nicole Galloway Warland said.
'This is positive news as we progress the project towards ISR assessment and development of an environmentally, low carbon emission alternative to conventional open cut and underground mining.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
