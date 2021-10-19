CA
20/10/2021 13:30 CPI
21/10/2021 13:30 new housing price index
21/10/2021 13:30 employment insurance
22/10/2021 13:30 retail sales
CN
20/10/2021 04:00 house price index
DE
20/10/2021 07:00 PPI
22/10/2021 08:30 flash PMI
25/10/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
21/10/2021 08:00 industrial turnover & orders
EU
20/10/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
20/10/2021 10:00 CPI
21/10/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
22/10/2021 09:00 flash PMI
FR
21/10/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly employment situation
22/10/2021 08:15 flash PMI
IE
22/10/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
20/10/2021 10:00 balance of payments
21/10/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
20/10/2021 00:50 trade statistics
21/10/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
22/10/2021 00:30 CPI
22/10/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
22/10/2021 06:00 steel production
25/10/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
25/10/2021 06:30 Nationwide department store sales
UK
20/10/2021 07:00 CPI
20/10/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
21/10/2021 07:00 public sector finances
21/10/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
22/10/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
22/10/2021 07:00 retail sales
22/10/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
25/10/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
US
20/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
20/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
20/10/2021 19:00 Beige Book
21/10/2021 13:30 jobless claims
21/10/2021 15:00 home sales
21/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
22/10/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
22/10/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
25/10/2021 15:30 Texas manufacturing outlook survey
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com