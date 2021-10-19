StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning products group McBride warned that it would report a first-half loss, as supply-chain pressures force it to push through price increases to customers.

Operating losses for the six months through December were now expected to be up £10 million, the company said, while reiterating it expected its annual result to be second-half weighted.

'Since providing the company's outlook for the current financial year on 9 September, global supply chains have continued to tighten,' McBride said.

'Raw material and packaging costs have moved faster and to a higher level than previously expected.'

'In addition, the shortage of haulage capacity and higher fuel costs has continued to substantially inflate distribution costs - again ahead of the board's expectations - which show no sign of abating in the near term.'

McBride said it had begun to seek a second round of substantial price increases from all its customers across all divisions, which, dependent upon specific mix, could result in a minimum of mid to high teen percentage increases.

