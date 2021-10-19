StockMarketWire.com - Investment platform IntegraFin reported that quarterly funds under direction rose in fourth-quarter, led by fund inflows.
On 30 September 2021, funds under direction rose 3.6% to £52,112 million from the prior quarter, beating the FTSE All Share Index return of 1.1% and the MSCI World Index (Large & Mid Cap) return of 2.1%.
'We end our financial year with fourth quarter gross inflows that continue to outperform all previous years, whilst fourth quarter outflows remain stable and consistent with the first three quarters of the year,' the company said.
'This has resulted in annual net flows of £4.95bn that have increased 38% year on year,' it added.
