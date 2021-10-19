StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Spinnaker Acquisitions booked a full-year loss as it re-registered as a public company and hunted for acquisition targets.

Losses for the year through August amounted to £0.12 million, the company said. It had re-registered as a public company on 12 May.

Cash at the end of August was £1.96 million.

A search for a suitable acquisition target was underway, it said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com