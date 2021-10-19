StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapy developer Scancell said it had taken new new laboratory and office space in the Bellhouse Building at The Oxford Science Park in the UK.
The new premises were complementary to Scancell's laboratories in the Biodiscovery Institute at the University of Nottingham.
The would allow it to further accelerate the development of its portfolio of immunotherapies, it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
