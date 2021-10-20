StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company PageGroup said chairman David Lowden would retire before its 2022 annual general meeting.
The company had initiated a process to find a successor.
Lowden joined the PageGroup board in August 2012, becoming chairman in December 2015.
