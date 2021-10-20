StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity services provider Avast reported a rise in third-quarter earnings and revenue, led by billings growth.
For the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased 0.8% to $127.0 million, while revenue climbed 3% to $232.7 million.
'Billings growth accelerated through the quarter and we expect H2 billings growth of mid to high single digits,' the company said.
'Avast reaffirms its FY 2021 outlook for Revenue to be at the upper end of 6-to-8 percent growth, and a broadly flat Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.