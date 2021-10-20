StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity services provider Avast reported a rise in third-quarter earnings and revenue, led by billings growth.

For the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased 0.8% to $127.0 million, while revenue climbed 3% to $232.7 million.

'Billings growth accelerated through the quarter and we expect H2 billings growth of mid to high single digits,' the company said.

'Avast reaffirms its FY 2021 outlook for Revenue to be at the upper end of 6-to-8 percent growth, and a broadly flat Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage,' it added.




