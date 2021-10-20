StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer group Salt Lake Potash, which is listed in Sydney and London, said it had gone into administration.

The company had determined that it and its related companies were insolvent or likely to become insolvent at some future time.

Martin Jones, Thomas Birch and Hayden White of KPMG had been appointed as voluntary administrators.

'A further update in respect of the companies operations and the restructure / recapitalisation process will be released to the market in due course,' it said.


