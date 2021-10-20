StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said it had reached agreement to convert of its £375 million revolving credit facility to a sustainability-linked loan.
The maturity of the loan was extended to October 2024.
Under the terms of the loan, the group would be incentivised to deliver annual measurable performance improvement in three key areas: carbon emissions, social value generation, and an independent Environmental, Social and Governance rating score as determined by Sustainalytics, an ESG research, ratings and data provider for institutional investors and companies.
'Performance in these three areas will be monitored during the lifetime of the facility and depending on the outcomes achieved, a credit margin reduction or increase will be applicable,' the company said.
