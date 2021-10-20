StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company The Mission Group said it had acquired customer engagement agency Soul, for an undisclosed sum.
London-based Soul worked with psychologists to help businesses better understand human nature and human behaviour, the company said.
'This means they can advise their clients, leading brands such as Genting, John Lewis Finance, Michael Kors and SSE, on what motivates and drives customer decision making.'
Mission Group also said trading during the second half of 2021 to date had been as expected and that it was currently on track to deliver a full-year performance in line with expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
