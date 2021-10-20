StockMarketWire.com - Workforce management solution company ActiveOps said expected to report a stronger than expected profit in the first half of the year amid increased demand for workforce management solutions.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, the company said it expects to report revenue growth of approximately 22%, in line with board expectations, and a stronger than expected profit performance, of approximately breakeven at the adjusted EBITDA level.
The Group has exited the period with an annual recurring revenue of £19.8 million, up from £18.3 million last year.
ActiveOps will announce its results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 on 25 November 2021.
