StockMarketWire.com - Self storage company Big Yellow said it had secured planning consent for an approximately a store at its site in on the Bath Road in Slough.
Construction of the site would commence in summer 2022 and it is expected that the store would open in winter 2023, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.