StockMarketWire.com - Marketing research group System1 said it expected to swing to a first-half profit as sales rose by more than a fifth.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September was expected to be £1.3 million compared with a loss of £0.4 million year-on-year.
Revenue had climbed 22% to £12.3 million.
Adjusted operating costs grew as planned as the company continued to invest in automated products, technology and business development.
'In line with previous communications, the group intends after the interim results announcement to initiate a share buyback programme to repurchase its shares over an extended period, in order to enhance shareholder returns and to satisfy obligations in relation to employee share schemes,' System1 said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
