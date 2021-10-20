StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty company Altus Strategies said it had received its first quarterly royalty payment of US$1.34 million gross from its effective stake in Caserones copper mine in Chile.
This payment is in respect of Altus' royalty on production for the second quarter ending 30 June 2021 and exceeded the company's expectations by 18%, primarily due to 'strong copper prices during the period,' the company said.
The company received a quarterly royalty income payment of US$943,322 after tax.
The next Caserones net smelter return royalty payment was expected in November 2021 for Q3 production.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
