StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP sweetened its offer for Canadian nickel developer Noront Resources, trumping a rival bid from Wyloo Metals.
BHP was now offering C$0.75 per share, a 36% premium to its previous offer and a 7% premium to the Wyloo offer.
'Noront supports BHP's improved offer and recommends shareholders tender now to receive the cash consideration offered,' the company said.
The offer would be open until 11:59 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 9, 2021.
Shareholders would have 22 days to decide to accept the full and immediate value offered by BHP.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
