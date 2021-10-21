StockMarketWire.com - Transport company FirstGroup said it had sold Greyhound Lines to its subsidiary FlixMobility in a deal worth $172 million, completing its stated strategy to focus on its leading UK public transport businesses.
Under the terms of the deal, the Greyhound properties - with an estimated net market value of about $176 million - will leased back to Greyhound at market rates but were expected to be sold over the next three to five years.
A further $1.5 million may was also payable, depending on the specific agreement of a particular property lease.
'This transaction realises an appropriate value for Greyhound's operations and ensures Greyhound's legacy liabilities are suitably managed,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
