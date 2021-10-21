StockMarketWire.com - High-street bank Barclays reported a rise in third-quarter profits, led by a boost from its investment banking division.
For the three months ended 30 September, pre-tax profit jumped to £1.96 billion from £264 million year-on-year, while total income rose 2% to £4.84 billion.
Investment banking fees and equities division, or CIB, saw return on tangible equity, or RoTE, of 16.4%, up from 10.5%.
Common equity tier one capital ratio climbed to 15.4% from 14.6% at the end of the third quarter of 2020.
Net interest income fell 1% to £3,889m as net interest margin slipped to 2.53% from 2.63% last year, paced by a decline in unsecured lending balances.
Credit impairment net release was £622 million, compared with a £4,346m charge last year.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to deliver an RoTE above 10% in 2021, with the CET1 ratio forecast in a range of 13-14% for year-end.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
