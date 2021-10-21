StockMarketWire.com - Veterinary pharmaceuticals company Dechra Pharmaceuticals reported that first quarter fiscal performance was 'strong,' driven by growth in the US.

Performance also benefitted from from strong growth in the companion animal market.

Still, the company refrained from providing guidance.

'Although trading is currently encouraging, it remains too early in the year to extrapolate this performance across the full year,' the company said.




