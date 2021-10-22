CA
27/10/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision
28/10/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
25/10/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
27/10/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
28/10/2021 08:55 unemployment
28/10/2021 13:00 CPI
ES
26/10/2021 08:00 PPI
28/10/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
27/10/2021 09:00 monetary developments in euro area
28/10/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
28/10/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
FR
27/10/2021 07:45 PPI
27/10/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
28/10/2021 11:00 retail sales
IT
27/10/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
28/10/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
28/10/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
28/10/2021 11:00 PPI
JP
25/10/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
25/10/2021 06:30 Nationwide department store sales
26/10/2021 00:50 services producer price index
28/10/2021 00:50 retail sales
UK
25/10/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
26/10/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
26/10/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
27/10/2021 00:01 BRC shop price index
27/10/2021 09:30 capital issuance
27/10/2021 12:30 Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget and Spending Review
US
25/10/2021 15:30 Texas manufacturing outlook survey
26/10/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
26/10/2021 14:00 house price index
26/10/2021 15:00 new residential sales
26/10/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
26/10/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
27/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
27/10/2021 13:30 durable goods orders
27/10/2021 13:30 goods trade balance
27/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
28/10/2021 13:30 jobless claims
28/10/2021 13:30 GDP
28/10/2021 15:00 pending home sales index
28/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
