StockMarketWire.com - Logistics real estate investment company Tritax EuroBox said it had agreed to acquire a €32 million asset in the Rhine-Ruhr region in Germany.
Unit 1 was expected to be completed in December 2021 whilst units 2 and 3 would be delivered in January-February 2022, the company said.
Completion of the acquisition was subject to practical completion of the construction of unit 1, it added.
The price of €32 million reflected a net initial yield of 3.7%.
This acquisition formed part of the deployment strategy for Tritax EuroBox following a successful equity raise in September 2021, and the Green Bond issuance in June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
