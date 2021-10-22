StockMarketWire.com - Logistics real estate investment company Tritax EuroBox said it had agreed to acquire a €32 million asset in the Rhine-Ruhr region in Germany.

Unit 1 was expected to be completed in December 2021 whilst units 2 and 3 would be delivered in January-February 2022, the company said.

Completion of the acquisition was subject to practical completion of the construction of unit 1, it added.

The price of €32 million reflected a net initial yield of 3.7%.

This acquisition formed part of the deployment strategy for Tritax EuroBox following a successful equity raise in September 2021, and the Green Bond issuance in June 2021.








