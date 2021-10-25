CA
27/10/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision
28/10/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
29/10/2021 13:30 GDP
29/10/2021 13:30 PPI
DE
27/10/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
28/10/2021 08:55 unemployment
28/10/2021 13:00 CPI
29/10/2021 07:00 GDP - 1st release
ES
26/10/2021 08:00 PPI
28/10/2021 08:00 CPI
29/10/2021 08:00 retail sales
29/10/2021 08:00 GDP
EU
27/10/2021 09:00 monetary developments in euro area
28/10/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
28/10/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
29/10/2021 10:00 GDP
29/10/2021 10:00 CPI
FR
27/10/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
27/10/2021 07:45 PPI
29/10/2021 06:30 GDP - first estimate
29/10/2021 07:45 CPI
29/10/2021 07:45 housing starts
IE
28/10/2021 11:00 retail sales
IT
27/10/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
28/10/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
28/10/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
28/10/2021 11:00 PPI
29/10/2021 09:00 GDP preliminary estimate
29/10/2021 10:00 CPI
JP
26/10/2021 00:50 services producer price index
28/10/2021 00:50 retail sales
29/10/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production
29/10/2021 06:00 housing starts
29/10/2021 06:00 construction orders
UK
26/10/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
26/10/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
27/10/2021 00:01 BRC shop price index
27/10/2021 09:30 capital issuance
27/10/2021 12:30 Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget and Spending Review
29/10/2021 09:30 money and credit
US
26/10/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
26/10/2021 14:00 house price index
26/10/2021 15:00 new residential sales
26/10/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
26/10/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
27/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
27/10/2021 13:30 goods trade balance
27/10/2021 13:30 durable goods orders
27/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
28/10/2021 13:30 GDP
28/10/2021 13:30 jobless claims
28/10/2021 15:00 pending home sales index
28/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
29/10/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
29/10/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
