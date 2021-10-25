StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 upgraded its annual guidance even after its earnings slipped in the third quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months through September fell 4% year-on-year to $128.6 million, the company said in a trading update.
Revenue fell 2% to $211.4 million.
Compared to the same period in 2019, however, third-quarter EBITDA was up 83% and revenue 91%.
Plus500 said it expected full-year EBITDA and revenue to be ahead of current analysts' consensus forecasts.
'Plus500 delivered another excellent performance in the third quarter of 2021, maintaining the strong operational momentum achieved in previous periods,' chief executive David Zruia said.
'This has been primarily driven by the strength and agility of our technology and our ability to effectively respond rapidly to market developments, news events and customer requirements.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
