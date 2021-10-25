StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Strategic Minerals said it had raised £0.4 million from a share issue, to fund works at its Leigh Creek copper mine in Australia.
New shares in the company were offered at 0.375p each.
Strategic Mineral said Leigh Creek work was nearing completion in parallel with advanced funding discussions.
The raising would also provide working capital for the Deep Digital Cornwall project in the UK.
The company said that project continued to progress as planned 'although rebate cycle has proven longer than anticipated'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
