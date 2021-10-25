StockMarketWire.com - Wholesale power generation businesses owner ContourGlobal reported a rise in funds from operation as revenue jumped in the nnine months through September, driven by a boost from acquisition of Western Generation portfolio.

For period from 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2021, funds from operation rose 11% to $349 million year-on-year as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was up 14.4% to $622.2 million and revenue jumped 46%T to $1.48 billion.

The jump in growth mainly reflected the contribution of $64 million from the Western Generation portfolio acquisition completed on 18 February 2021 and a positive FX variance of $14 million, the company said.

The company said it would pay a dividend for Q3 2021 of 4.465 cents per share.

'We reiterate our guidance for 2021 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $780 million to $810 million and maintain our dividend policy of a 10% annual increase in dividend per share,' it added.


