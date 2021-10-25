StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Allergy Therapeutics announced positive top line results from G309 exploratory field trial to evaluate efficacy and safety of its potential drug to treat grass pollen allergies.
The G309 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Grass MATA MPL, the company's short-course subcutaneous allergen-specific immunotherapy candidate that aims to address the cause of symptoms of allergic rhinoconjunctivitis due to grass pollen met its primary endpoint.
The primary endpoint of combined symptom medication Score was achieved with clinically relevant improvement across both active treatment groups compared to placebo, indicating a 'significant reduction' in daily symptoms and use of relief medication among participants receiving Grass MATA MPL.
'Further analyses of the G309 trial are now underway by the Group and full results, including all secondary and other exploratory endpoints, will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication and presentation at upcoming key conferences,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.