StockMarketWire.com - James Latham said it had acquired Sarcon and its subsidiary companies £4 million, plus or minus a net asset adjustment based on estimated net assets of £3.5 million.
The trading subsidiary, IJK Timber, traded as IJK Timber and Northern Hardwood, and operated from two sites in Northern Ireland, offering a comprehensive range of panel products, softwoods and hardwoods.
The acquisition of IJK would 'allow us to increase our panel product and timber offering in Northern Ireland,' the company said.
'We see a great opportunity to further grow and develop our products in Northern Ireland, which will complement our Abbey Woods business in the Republic of Ireland and the business we do into Ireland from Leeds.'
