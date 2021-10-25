StockMarketWire.com - UK lender The Co-operative Bank confirmed it was interested in potentially acquiring TSB Banking from Spain's Banco de Sabadell.

The company confirmed press speculation that it had sent to a letter to Banco de Sabadell expressing an interest in such a deal.

'The bank confirms that such letter was sent but that no discussions in relation to a potential transaction are currently taking place between the bank and Sabadell,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com