StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Panthera Resources announced a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Labola gold project in Burkina Faso.
The project had an indicated mineral resource of 5.41 million tonnes at 1.52 grams per tonne of gold.
Its inferred resource was 6.93 million tonnes at 1.67 grams per tonne of gold.
'The completion of the maiden mineral resource estimate is an important milestone for the company as it seeks to transition from explorer to developer,' managing director Mark Bolton said.
'The resource announced today is just the beginning, ahead of an intensive exploration programme planned in 2022'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
