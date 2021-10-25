StockMarketWire.com - Blockchain technology group Valereum Blockchain said it had signed an option to acquire 80% of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange.
The exchange's current owner, The Global Stock Exchange Group, would retain the remaining 20% shareholding, while Valereum had an option on 20% of the Global Stock Exchange Group.
'As with many exchange transactions the full details remain confidential,' Valereum said.
The company said it would seek regulatory approval to establish the exchange as one of the world's first fully regulated, integrated fiat and digital exchanges.
'The directors of Valereum believe that this could have far reaching implications for the world, as it would introduce cryptocurrencies into the mainstream,' it said.
'Under this strategy, the directors of Valereum intend that the GSX will accept all major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Ethereum and Tether - which it will treat just like any other currency.'
