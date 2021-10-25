StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy said it had completed a well at its Paradox Basin project in Utah.
The State 16-2LN-CC had been completed via hydraulic stimulation in the Cane Creek reservoir.
The well was stimulated in 14 separate stages across 4,020 feet of horizontal lateral wellbore.
The stimulation utilised a total of 40,000 barrels of water, 2.4 million pounds of sand and a cross linked gel fluid, all in line with pre-completion forecasts.
Production testing operations would commence later on Monday.
'As an initial step, cement plugs placed between stages will be drilled out, allowing for well clean up and the flow back of stimulation fluids,' Zephyr said.
'The company will provide information on initial production test results after the well cleans up and when an adequate amount of data has been obtained, details of which the company expects over the next few weeks.'
