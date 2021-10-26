StockMarketWire.com - Precious metal miner Polymetal reported an 8% fall in third-quarter production but stuck to its guidance for the full year.
Output for the three months through September dropped to 437,000 ounces of gold equivalent, down from 477,000 ounces year-on-year.
Polymetal said volumes fell as results reverted to the mean from the all-time quarterly production record set in the third quarter of 2020.
Revenue fell 7% year-on-year to $819 million.
Polymetal said it was on track to meet its full-year 2021 production guidance of 1.5 million gold equivalent ounces.
'Polymetal's portfolio of mines delivered results in line with the budget with the company firmly on track to meet its full-year production guidance,' chief executive Vitaly Nesis said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
