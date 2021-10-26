StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency sector investor SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said it had committed around £3 million to the replacement of an energy efficient chiller system at The Lycra company's Singapore facility.

Construction had commenced and commissioning of the system, which SDCL would implement, finance and own, was expected to occur in early 2023.

The company also announced that it had made an around $5 million debt investment alongside other partners to fund energy efficiency measures in the 303 Battery Street building in Seattle.

The project entailed a 15-story, 112-unit net zero energy apartment building.

Project construction was expected to be completed within 12 months and a sale of the building had been pre-agreed with Equity Residential.


